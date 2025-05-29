Hondacustoms.com set to return to Wheels and Waves in 2025 – celebrating six years of customisation with the all-new GB350S.

Honda is once again embracing artistic flair and style with the 2025 running of its Hondacustoms.com customisation competition at Wheels and Waves, Biarritz. This year will be the sixth running of the competition that sees a unique mixture of Honda dealer and specialist customizer-built bikes compete for fan and visitor votes.

This year will see the all-new to Europe GB350S as the base model for customisation for the entrants. The new for 2025 model has already found success in the market, with the GB350S the seventh best selling naked in Europe – confirming the burgeoning market for smaller capacity motorcycles.

The retro naked follows an eclectic mix of other Honda’s that have received the attention of some of Europe’s most creative minds: in 2020, the CB1000R was the first bike offered up for voting, followed in 2021 by the CB650R and the CMX500 Rebel in 2022. For 2023 the Dax, Grom and Monkey minibikes took centre stage, whilst last year saw the CL500 (and one CL250) transformed into a wide range of spectacular creations.

The Hondacustoms contest has become an annual event – working simultaneously in reality and online – that’s growing in popularity as imaginations run riot, with the platform receiving over 25,500 voting visitors throughout summer 2024, an increase of 18% on the previous year, and over 7,000 downloading the unique wallpapers available.

All eleven bikes can then be seen in person at the annual Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz from Wednesday 11th to Sunday 15th June 2024, with the on-line voting open throughout the summer at hondacustoms.com. Website visitors can vote for their favourite customisation and download wallpapers for their phone or desktop.

As a sneak preview of what to expect, here are the top 5 bikes from Spain and Portugal’s ‘Dream Garage’ custom competition, all of which will be representing those countries in the ‘European championship’ in Biarritz. To see the other creations – currently being built – from France, UK, Italy Etc. please visit hondacustoms.com from Thursday June 12th.

For more information on the new Honda GB350S, click here.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html