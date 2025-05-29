Jerez set for hot JuniorGP battle as Round 2 calls

One of the classics on a calendar full of history, the second instalment of JuniorGP™ action heads to the south of Spain

After a thrilling opening round at Estoril, the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship is back in action at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto this weekend, ready for the latest round of box office track action and phenomenal finishes. Right across the FIM JuniorGP™ class, the Moto2™ European Championship, European Talent Cup and Stock European Championship, there’re fierce battles and with it being just Round 2, plenty at stake and up for grabs with small margins.

FIM JuniorGP

After a sole race last time out, it’s a double billing of FIM JuniorGP™ action this weekend at Jerez; a circuit of many first-time winners in the past – such as Championship leader Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo ARTBOX) last year – does more of the same lie ahead? Uriarte took a dominant victory in the tricky conditions of Estoril back in May, with the #51 asserting himself in fine style ahead of Hakim Danish (SIC Racing MSI), who took a first podium in the class after a solid rookie season in 2024. Just five points split them, with a further four back to Finnish star Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0), taking a second career podium in the class. Besides Uriarte last year, Malaysian star Danish and 17-year-old Salmela haven’t had strong results in the class at Jerez, although Danish was P2 in ETC back in 2022.

The wet start to the year and the ensuing unpredictability will be something that those directly behind the top three will be aware of. Leonardo Zanni (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) was a breakout star in 2024’s ETC battle but he’s also showing JuniorGP strength with a fine P4 debut. Giulio Pugliese (Aspar Junior Team) is another impressive graduate at Estoril with P5 although Jerez is one of the circuits he struggled at before. Completing the top six overall, David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team A.S.D) makes it three rookies chasing three established stars and arrives to a circuit where he was on the podium twice last year. Chasing first 2024 points, Casey O’Gorman (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Veda Pratama (Astra Honda Racing Team), Dodo Boggio (ASD Eagle-1) and Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) are all favourites yet to score in 2025, with Pratama’s presence pending due to injury.

Moto2 European Championship

The Moto2™ ECh is always worth watching and 2025 is no exception; Estoril welcomed two different winners in Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) and Alberto Ferrandez (FAU55 Tey Racing) but it’s Unai who leads the standings after Ferrandez failed to finish in Race 1. In between both, Francesco Mongiardo (FAU55 TEY Racing) and Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing), both podium finishers at Estoril but neither at Jerez in years gone by. Leading the standings and one of the favourites, Orradre has likewise yet to bag a rostrum at Jerez but ahead of his 25th start in the class, he chases a tenth podium. Other riders to watch out for are Xabi Zurutuza (Andifer American Racing) and Milan Pawelec (AGR Team), both close to the rostrum at Estoril. For the class, one race this weekend will decide honours.

European Talent Cup

Providing a raft of surprises in the paddock at Estoril was the European Talent Cup, with Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) taking a first win in the class in Race 1 and defending Champion Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) winning Race 2. However, consistency that sees Alex Longarela (IGAX Team) lead the standings for the first time coming into Jerez, where he took a double top ten in 2024. No podium in Round 1 but two P4s for Alvaro Lucas (Aspar Junior Team) see him second overall in his first year of ETC action, whilst Cano is tied for third with 25 points with Bujosa, both having won and suffered DNFs. A double winner at Jerez last year, the #1 will be a favourite again. Gonzalo Perez (Frando Racing VHC Team) and Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia Dream Racing Junior Team) made it five podium finishers in Round 1: can anyone add their name to the list this weekend across two ETC races?

Stock European Championship

Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglisse), Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing) and Tibor Erik Varga (IUM Motorsports SL) are right behind him, whilst Archie McDonald (PS Racing Team) and 2024's runner-up Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Performance VRS) will hope that conditions are more normal at Jerez to score major points.

Sunday 1st June race schedule at Jerez:

11:00 – JuniorGP Race 1: 15 laps

12:00 – ETC Race 1: 14 laps

13:00 –Moto2 ECh: 16 laps

14:00 – JuniorGP Race 2: 15 laps

15:00 – ETC Race 2: 14 laps

16:00 – Stock: 15 laps

