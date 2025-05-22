Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Ktm Secures Investor And Charges Ahead Into The Future Ktm Secures Investor And Charges Ahead Into The Future

KTM Secures Investor And Charges Ahead Into The Future

KTM is proud to announce a major milestone: after months of dedicated effort and strategic planning, the KTM AG was able to expand its relationship with its long-standing partner Bajaj and secure them as a main investor.
May 22, 2025

Ktm Secures Investor And Charges Ahead Into The FutureKTM is proud to announce a major milestone: after months of dedicated effort and strategic planning, the KTM AG was able to expand its relationship with its long-standing partner Bajaj and secure them as a main investor.

“Today we have been given the opportunity to continue the history of KTM. Together with our long-standing partner Bajaj, we were able to work out a strategy that will enable us to raise a further 600 million euros for our new start in addition to the 200 million euros already made available. The existing sites – in particular our main plant in Mattighofen/Munderfing – will remain the basis for our future success. This means that we will continue to be an important employer for the entire region. In view of this new, second opportunity, we at KTM feel deep gratitude and humility towards all those within and outside our group of companies who have made it possible. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Stefan Pierer on behalf of all those who have accompanied us along the way. He laid the foundation for one of the world’s best-known motorcycle brands, which has a unique community.”Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM AG

With renewed energy and unstoppable momentum, KTM is going full throttle into its next chapter.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Amazon.co.uk
Modern Classic Motorcycle News
BUY NOW
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI Editing, Stabilization, No microSD Card
Amazon.co.uk
£519.00
PRIME
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI...
BUY NOW
-2%
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest Strap Mount for First-Person View
Amazon.co.uk
£379.62 £388.00
PRIME
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest...
BUY NOW
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
Amazon.co.uk
£59.99
PRIME
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
BUY NOW
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
Amazon.co.uk
£159.99
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
BUY NOW
-6%
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
Amazon.co.uk
£229.99 £244.99
PRIME
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
BUY NOW
Amazon price updated: May 22, 2025 12:16 pm

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more