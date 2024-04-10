Lee Healey Makes Impressive Debut in British Superbikes Superstock Class

Lee Healey, last year’s runner-up in the BEMSEE MRO Cigma Racing Clubman 1000 Championship, made his debut in BSB’s Pirelli National Superstock Class at Donington Park this weekend for the first of its official test days. Despite facing challenges, Healey showed promise and determination throughout the weekend.

Having not ridden his Staxson GSXR1000R since October and with major works done on the bike, Healey and his team had to make several changes to get comfortable on the machine. After significant adjustments on Saturday morning, they made progress in the right direction, although there is still room for improvement on the front-end setup.

Healey expressed his thoughts on the weekend, stating, “Overall, I think the weekend was a success. My first BSB adventure was an eye-opener. Being amongst these top boys was a surreal feeling. To be amongst the best racers is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be, but I know I’ve got my work cut out.”

In the combined classification, Healey finished 36th overall with a best time of 1:38.308, which he achieved during the second mornings session. While there is a gap to the front-runners, Healey remains optimistic about his prospects for the rest of the season stating qualification as the key target each race weekend.

“I’m trying not to set my sights too high at the moment with regards to the rest of the season, but as long as I can qualify and get some bike time, I know I’ll improve and be more competitive,” Healey added.

The Staxson GSXR1000R team would like to express their gratitude to their sponsors, without whom this opportunity would not have been possible. A special thanks goes out to Staxson Electrical Ltd, F-Tech Fire & Electrical Ltd, J&R Electrical Ltd, Sylvia & Wayne Calver, Frame Tech SE Ltd, Overbury Estates, JB Construction Ltd, MSG Racing Suzuki, HEL Performance, MTE Coaching, and Ratmally Graphics for their unwavering support.

As the season progresses, Lee and the Staxson GSXR1000R team will continue to work hard, refine their setup, and aim for improved results. With determination and the backing of his sponsors, Healey is poised to make his mark in the highly competitive Pirelli National Superstock Class.