Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Let GIVI guide you

Industry NewsAccessoriesLatest News
1 min.read
Let Givi Guide YouThe transalpine motorbike and motorcyclist equipment company launches a new smartphone and GPS holder configurator.

The world is full of places to discover and roads to travel. And both the good weather of the summer season, plus longer days, are like an open invitation for motorcyclists to explore more and go on adventures. Now, thanks to the GIVI smartphone and GPS holder configurator, finding the one that best suits your phone and your bike this summer is easier than ever before so you can immerse yourself in incredible journeys without the fear of getting lost on the road.

GIVI has been working for more than 45 years to make motorcyclists’ lives easier through its products. This has led to the company’s wide range of smartphone and GPS holders with options for all types of devices and motorbikes. Their catalogue is so complete that it can sometimes be difficult to find the right one, which is why they have a section on their website where, by answering a few simple questions, they propose the most suitable holder according to each user’s bike of choice.Let Givi Guide You

Accessing this configurator is very simple: you just have to visit the la GIVI website and click on ‘Configurators’ on the top right hand side. A tab will appear with two options: the configurator to find the ideal luggage for your bike and the device holder configurator. Select the second one.

When using the configurator, you will be presented with a number of options. From there you have to select whether you want a mobile or GPS holder, the model of your device, your motorbike model and where you are going to place the holder. Once you have answered all these questions, the ideal model and accessory will appear. You can also download it as a PDF, print it or send it by email so that you can take it to your nearest dealer and purchase it.

So, finding the perfect GPS or mobile phone holder for this summer’s adventures just got a whole lot easier with GIVI!

For more information about visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

