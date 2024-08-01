ZERO expands performance and range with new DSR and SR models

ZERO, the world’s leading manufacturer of 100% electric motorcycles, have launched their brand new DSR and SR models to the UK.

Continually expanding and improving the range and offering, ZERO is consistently serving the EV biking community with the latest technology and service in bike models for all rider types.

The 2024 DSR (Dual Sport) builds on the successes of the existing DSR model with a new battery, new motor, and fully upgraded styling. The result is an adaptable motorcycle and powertrain combination that navigates diverse road terrain and conditions as easily as it accommodates its rider’s every need. Priced from £17,000 and initially available as an A2 compatible bike, the DSR can be upgraded to a full power/spec of an A licenced model, offering riders an impressive bike that grows with the rider. With 170nm of torque and 52kW of peak power, the DSR promises to offer every biker the thrill of the most modern ride.

The 2024 SR see