Yamaha Sign Álex Rins for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP Season as Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Rider

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that Álex Rins will be staying on as a rider with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team in 2025 and 2026 alongside Fabio Quartararo.

The vastly experienced Spaniard is a household name for MotoGP fans. He has ample experience in the MotoGP paddock and has many premier-class and lower-class race victories (6x MotoGP, 4x Moto2, 8x Moto3, 18 in total) and podiums (18x MotoGP, 17x Moto2, 23x Moto3, 58 in total) to his name.

These achievements, on top of his skills, superb work ethic, and attention to detail, have Yamaha fully confident in their partnership with the 28-year-old. Moreover, Rins’ extensive experience has proven extremely valuable in 2024 and keeping him as a part of the project is a crucial element in Yamaha’s multi-year plan where bike development has the highest priority.

Following a foot and a hand injury sustained by Rins at the 2024 Dutch GP Race, MotoGP fans are eager to see the number-42 rider return to action in the British GP weekend as the second half of the 2024 season commences. Rins underwent surgery during the summer break and has been giving it his 100% to make a full recovery in time for Silverstone.

LIN JARVIS

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

We are delighted to announce that Álex Rins will continue as a Yamaha factory rider for a further two years.

We have clearly stated that we have a strong desire and intent to return to the top again in the MotoGP championship. To achieve that goal, we have already recruited new staff, changed our internal organisation structures, and expanded our external technical partnerships. We have additionally committed to expand our presence in 2025 with an independent second Factory Team and now it is time to ensure that we have the riders we want to achieve the results we, and they, crave for.

Álex signing on for two more years is an important part of our plan for the MotoGP Project.

Álex is not only a very talented and fast rider, but he is also technically savvy, a hard worker, and a real team player. The collaboration between Álex and Fabio gives Yamaha the confidence that together they can strengthen the bike development project.

Now that the 2025-26 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider line-up is established, we are greatly looking forward to the next 11 races of the 2024 season with Álex and Fabio, fully focused on the task at hand.

ÁLEX RINS

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Rider

I’m very happy to continue working with Yamaha for two more years, and I want to thank the team and the management in Iwata for their trust in me.

We have a clear goal, to bring Yamaha where it belongs, and that’s to fight for championships.

Since the first minute, I have seen Yamaha’s willingness to improve and how they are putting in all the resources to reach that objective. As a result, and thanks to our work, we have made some important steps this season