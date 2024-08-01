New Ninja colourways for 2025

With only two current colour schemes carried into 2025, there are a host of new colour options in the Ninja range within Europe for the coming season.

Retained is the Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black Ninja ZX-10R option alongside a lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White while the formerly Lime Green Ninja ZX-10RR will soon be offered in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colourway. Both colour options for the Ninja ZX-6R in 2025 are new with customers able to specify either Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White or Ebony/Metallic Flat Spark Black. The Ninja ZX-4RR is also available in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White.