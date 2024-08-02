Pedro Acosta Joins Quad Lock as Global Ambassador

Quad Lock, a leading innovator in smartphone mounting solutions for athletes, is thrilled to announce the addition of Pedro Acosta to its roster of global ambassadors.

Pedro Acosta, the 2021 Moto3 and 2023 Moto2 World Champion is a standout talent in motorcycle racing globally, he will represent Quad Lock as he continues to push the boundaries of performance and achieve a championship at MotoGP’s top level.

At just 20, Pedro Acosta has captured the attention of motorsport enthusiasts worldwide with his remarkable skills and impressive track record. His recent successes include a string of podiums in his rookie MotoGP season, whilst sitting in 6th place in the current World Championship, riding for GasGas Tech 3. Pedro’s dedication to excellence and his ability to connect with fans make him a perfect ﬁt for Quad Lock’s mission to empower athletes and passionate fans with innovative products that enhance their every day and every adventure.

“I am very happy to join the Quad Lock family!” said Pedro Acosta. “Those of you who know me well know that I’ve been a long-time user of their products because they work well for the lifestyle I lead. All day on the road, between motorbikes, bikes, and my van, it’s best to have your mobile phone well protected and to help you with accessories that are perfect for day-to-day use. We are starting a nice collaboration that I hope will last for a long time.”

As a global ambassador for Quad Lock, Pedro Acosta will not only endorse the brand’s products but also engage with fans through various channels, sharing insights into his training routines, race preparations, and personal experiences as a professional athlete.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pedro Acosta to the Quad Lock team,” said Dominic Storey, Sponsorship Lead at Quad Lock. “Pedro’s determination to succeed resonates deeply with our brand values. We are conﬁdent that his partnership with Quad Lock will inspire motorcyclists of all levels to pursue their goals and adventures with conﬁdence.”

Pedro Acosta joins a distinguished lineup of athletes who trust Quad Lock’s innovative solutions. Quad Lock’s products are designed to provide customers with peace of mind, knowing that their devices are safely mounted and accessible when they need them most.

Quad Lock’s products empower adventurers to explore, ensuring their devices are securely mounted and instantly accessible, no matter the terrain or conditions.

