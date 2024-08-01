Harley-Davidson returns to EICMA

The American motorcycle brand will return to EICMA with a brand-new experience

Harley-Davidson® is pleased to announce it will be participating in EICMA this year. The iconic American motorcycle brand will have an upgraded presence at the 81st edition of the motorcycle exhibition for the first time since 2019.

In the redesigned immersive exhibit, Harley-Davidson will showcase a range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, giving moto-enthusiasts the opportunity to see the latest models including the Grand American Touring family with the all-new Road Glide ® and Street Glide®.

Beyond motorcycles, the new and immersive experience will give fans of the brand a chance to engage with Harley-Davidson in a different way, bringing its rich 121-year history to life.

“We are thrilled to be returning to EICMA this year. Harley-Davidson is more than motorcycles, it is a lifestyle brand with community at its core and EICMA is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our customers and other passionate motorcycle enthusiasts,” comment