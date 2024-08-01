New 2025 colours for Versys and Vulcan twins

The popular Versys 650 adventure tourer and much-loved Vulcan S are both set for a colour refresh for the 2025 sales season.

Known since its debut as an adaptable “any-roads” machine, the agile Versys 650 will again be offered by Kawasaki dealers for the coming season in a number of options from Standard all the way to Grand Tourer complete with a suite of luggage making this a bike of choice in the mid-weight adventure touring segment. Continuing to be offered in black, the two new 2025 colours will be Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black.

Sharing the same highly praised 649cm3 water-cooled, parallel-twin powerplant as its touring sibling – yet retuned and refocused for the needs of a cruiser rider – the Vulcan S has single-mindedly carved itself a niche in the mid-weight custom class with its blend of sinuous styling and clever, practical features. Adjustable footpegs and Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit seating and control options allow riders to fine tune the Vulcan S according to their height and preference, while the tubular style chassis features a laydown single-shock rear suspension equipped with a linkage to enable a longer stroke for increased ride comfort

Carrying the current highly demanded Metallic Flat Spark Black colourway into 2025, the new colour option for Vulcan S will be a subtle take on the same theme encompassing Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone.