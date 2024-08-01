Two models and three colour options for 2025 Eliminator

A relatively recent and welcome addition to the Kawasaki range, the Eliminator 500 will continue to be available in two model specifications in 2025 with potential owners being able to select from three new colour ways.

Based around the concept of “Just Ride”, and equipped with Kawasaki’s new parallel-twin, four-stroke mid-capacity engine (that has also been tuned for its role in the new Z and Ninja 500 models), the Eliminator 500 displays long, low drag strip and urban street styling within an easy to ride A2 licence friendly package.

With huge interest in the mid-capacity or so-called “entry level” segment, competition is fierce, so Kawasaki is offering three all new colours for 2025 to underpin the impact and appeal of the Eliminator.

For the standard model two colourways will be on offer for the coming season, Metallic Flat Spark Black or Pearl Robotic White, while the range-leading SE model will be offered in Metallic Carbon Gray/Flat Ebony.

For 2025 Eliminator 500 owners the narrative is simple, just pick a colour and then “Just Ride”.

The bike will arrive in dealers in October 2024, with prices TBC

