Friday, August 2, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

All change for many 2025 Z series colourways

Industry NewsManufacturersKawasaki
1 min.read
All Change For Many 2025 Z Series ColourwaysBikes from Kawasaki’s perennially popular Z series will be represented in 2025 with just a select few colours carried forward from 2024 and the majority of others being brand new.

Remaining in this year’s hue, the powerful, supercharged Hypernaked Z H2 SE continues to be available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black while the standard model will arrive as an Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black machine.All Change For Many 2025 Z Series Colourways

In terms of the Z650, two new colour options are being released in the guise of Metallic Spark Black/Red and Metallic Spark Black/Green.All Change For Many 2025 Z Series Colourways

The globally successful RS range flexes its muscles once more in 2025 with three new options for the Z650RS and the same number of possibilities within the Z900RS offering.

Making a bold statement on city streets next year, the Z650RS is being offered as either Ebony, Ebony/Green or Ebony/Yellow for 2025; but that hardly tells the full story with the Ebony/G