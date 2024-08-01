All change for many 2025 Z series colourways

Bikes from Kawasaki’s perennially popular Z series will be represented in 2025 with just a select few colours carried forward from 2024 and the majority of others being brand new.

Remaining in this year’s hue, the powerful, supercharged Hypernaked Z H2 SE continues to be available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black while the standard model will arrive as an Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black machine.

In terms of the Z650, two new colour options are being released in the guise of Metallic Spark Black/Red and Metallic Spark Black/Green.

The globally successful RS range flexes its muscles once more in 2025 with three new options for the Z650RS and the same number of possibilities within the Z900RS offering.

Making a bold statement on city streets next year, the Z650RS is being offered as either Ebony, Ebony/Green or Ebony/Yellow for 2025; but that hardly tells the full story with the Ebony/G