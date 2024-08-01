Cannonball Bike Run Concludes Epic 20th Anniversary

The legendary Cannonball Bike Run recently concluded its epic 2024 rally, the longest and most challenging route in its 20-year history.

With 43 riders from across the globe, the group travelled through the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece, clocking up an incredible 3,280km in just eight days.

With this year’s ride marking the event’s 20th anniversary, the Cannonball Bike Run organisers wanted to celebrate the occasion in style, curating its longest and toughest route to date. The Rally began at the iconic Brno Circuit in the Czech Republic on Friday, 28th June, for an optional track session before a pre-party in the city centre. However, in typical Cannonball style, the first day wasn’t without drama when one rider spectacularly highsided his Fireblade on track! Thankfully, some on-the-fly repairs and a bit of creativity saw him rejoin the group just a few days later.

The official 2024 Cannonball Bike Run started on Saturday 29th June, and this year’s group was made up of 43 riders from 12 different countries, including the UK, United States, Norway, Finland and even as far as Australia. As always, the daily activities and destinations were only announced to each rider on the morning of departure to maintain an element of surprise, but over the course of the week, the group travelled some 3,280km and took in some incredible roads and views, including the Transfagarasan and TransAlpina passes, the two highest roads in Romania that were both summited in a single day.

Alongside the toughest route in Cannonball history, this year’s Rally threw up a number of unexpected challenges. Yet despite a baking heatwave enveloping most of Eastern Europe, denied visas, lost passports, wild bears and even one bike ending up fully submerged in a river, all 43 riders were able to complete the route!

Speaking after returning to the UK, Steve Mason, Founder of the Cannonball Bike Run, s