Alpinestars and Aprilia Unveil Special Motorcycling Apparel Collab

Alpinestars and Aprilia are announcing the launch of their collaboration, introducing four new motorcycling garments that blend Alpinestars’ renowned technical expertise and product innovation with Aprilia’s distinctive sporty style.

This new collection, now available on Aprilia’s official online store, leverages Alpinestars’ advanced protection technology and superior craftsmanship, creating apparel that stands out in performance and style.

Each piece in this collection reflects the seamless fusion of Alpinestars’ advanced materials and ergonomic designs with Aprilia’s iconic aesthetic, creating a range of gear that meets the high demands of today’s riders. This collaboration showcases the best of both brands, ensuring riders can experience advanced protection, comfort, and fashion on the road.

Collection Highlights

1. Speed Blast Air Tex Jacket