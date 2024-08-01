New SW-Motech Adventure Handguards

German-engineered adventure-bike handguards with impact protection and replaceable shells

Essential for any dual sport machine, SW-Motech Adventure handguards shield controls and hands from impacts, wind and weather, and even come with replaceable parts for a long life.

More substantial than many OE and aftermarket guards, SW-Motech Adventure Handguards feature a full width, powder-coated aluminium bracket, which wraps around the hands and control levers, protecting against impacts and falls.

Wind and weather is taken care of by the large shells. These are made from impact-resistant polypropylene, with a matt finish to blend in with the styling of most modern bikes. Replacement shells are available separately for £41.99, so there’s no need to replace the complete guard if it is damaged.

The guards are model specific and mount to existing points on the bars. No modifications are needed, and they won’t interfere with controls. All kits come complete with full instructions and all the required fixings.

An extension kit is also available, to increase the protective area, for just £23.99. For extra protection in the event of a fall, impact-resistant Crash Pads (£23.99) can be fitted.

SW-Motech Adventure Handguard kits retail at £148- including VAT, and are available for most popular adventure bikes, including the BMW R1250GS, Honda Africa Twin, Yamaha’s Ténéré 700, Triumph Tiger 1200, the Suzuki V-Strom 800/1000/1050 and Ducati’s DesertX. All kits come with full instructions and fixings.

Find them at www.sw-motech.co.uk