Masia puts in a masterclass as the title fight tightens up

The gauntlet has been thrown down and the heat turned to the maximum in the 2023 Moto3™ title battle!

After a dominant display from Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, the Spaniard is now equal on points with his title rival Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) with both riders on 174 points. Holgado, on win count, stays ahead. Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) took his first podium since 2022 in second as he came out on top in a three-rider fight to complete the podium behind Holgado, with Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) sits just one point behind the Spanish duo as he took 3rd place in a dramatic last-lap scrap.

Masia got the perfect start from pole and took the holeshot, but he had Sasaki all over his rear wheel as the chasing pack scrapped it out behind. Masia put the hammer down right from the off though, beginning to stretch out the field in the opening stages. Sasaki wasn’t letting Masia out of his sights however as the Japanese rider latched himself onto the Leopard machine to pull away from the chasing pack.

That left an enthralling battle for third as a group of riders battled it and swapped paintwork for the final rostrum honours. David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team), Toba, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets MSI), and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) were all in the mix until Veijer found an extra gear and really began to motor on, taking Toba along for the ride.

Up at the front, Masia’s relentless pace proved too much for Sasaki and the Japanese rider, after a couple of moments, faded back into the Veijer-Toba battle for the two remaining places on the podium.

With 3 laps to go, Toba pushed his way past Veijer to slot himself in between the two Husqvarna machines. Toba’s sights were now set on Sasaki, and he made a move on his compatriot but it didn’t last long as the number 71 bit straight back.

The trio swapped and changed positions until it hit boiling point in the final sector. Sasaki attacked his teammate, Veijer tried to defend and the two made contact Dutchman out of the race.

Toba capitalised on the mayhem and got the better of Sasaki on the final lap, with the SIC58 rider taking his first podium of the season taking 2nd place ahead of his compatriot.

Holgado picked up the pieces to win the battle for 4th place after climbing his way up from 19th on the grid. The title contender got the better of Alonso, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) getting the better of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) for P6.

It could not get any closer in Moto3™! Three riders in one single point mean it’s game on in the 2023 title race as attentions now turn to the next round. The Motul Grand Prix of Japan will take place in just one week’s time as the action continues at the Mobility Resort Motegi, so don’t miss it!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com