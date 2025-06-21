Moto2: For the second consecutive Grand Prix, Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) will launch the Moto2 race from pole position after the Brazilian beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 1:49.745.

Meanwhile, Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) starts on the front row for the first time this season in P3.

In a dramatic Q2 that saw Practice pacesetter Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) crash in the closing stages amongst a busy and slow-moving Moto2 pack, Moreira’s Kalex-Triumph machine was clipped by the stricken Boscoscuro bike which put an end to his session. However, it didn’t cost the #10 pole, as Canet’s cancelled lap gets reinstated after the session to see Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) pushed back to P4.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) looked on to begin the Grand Prix from P5, but there was some later drama for the #18 – a three-place penalty for being slow on the line in the final few minutes of Q2. That puts Q1 graduate and Aragon GP winner Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) into P5 and makes Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) the lead home hero in P6.

Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) is to start from seventh despite a highside with a few minutes remaining. He headed to the medical centre for a check-up after the session and was given the all-ok. Then it’s Gonzalez ahead of Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team) and Tony Arbolino (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) completing the top ten, nudging out Holgado’s teammate David Alonso. Advertisement

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles







For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com