Moto3: Will another new winner emerge at Mugello?

For the first time in 2025, one of Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) or Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) didn’t win the Moto3 Grand Prix.

Step up debut winner, David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP).

That’s felt a long time coming for the Spaniard, who pipped rapid rookie Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team) to the line in another brilliant battle in Aragon. That’s now two P2 finishes in his last two races for Quiles, as fellow rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) also notched up his second podium of the year with a P3 finish. A debut winner and two rookies on the podium? Not a bad morning of racing at MotorLand.

Rueda’s P8 result was the first time he’s finished a Grand Prix off the podium this year, but the damage in terms of the Championship was limited after his two main rivals, Piqueras and Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA), finished just up the road in P7 and P6 respectively. The gap heading to Mugello: 52 points to Piqueras and 63 points to Kelso. So, can the chasers knock more points off in Italy?

All three of 2025’s top contenders failed to finish inside the top 10 at Mugello last year, with the likes of Muñoz and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) collecting top five results. It was even better for Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), as the Japanese star claimed his debut Moto3 podium here in 2024. Advertisement

The lead Italian rider, Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), has found form in Silverstone and Aragon, so he’ll be one of the many gunning for glory on home turf. Will a new winner emerge again this weekend, or will the more experienced guard step up again? We’ll find out soon enough.

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com