Motogp: Speed, Passion And Euphoria – Does More Magic Await In Mugello?

MotoGP: Round 9 gets the first of four GPs in five weeks underway but this intense sequence before the mid-season break starts at a classic: welcome to the Italian GP!

With a third of 2025 done, the European tour continues in MotoGP™ as we move from Aragon in the Spanish desert to the rolling hills of Tuscany and Mugello for the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy. Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has a commanding lead in the standings, but this is Ducati’s home turf; there’s pressure to deliver for all on the Bologna bullets and nothing less than a fourth consecutive win at home will suffice – but can a surprise spring from elsewhere?

DUCATI TERRITORY: Marc leads the charge at home

Marquez was dominant at Aragon, becoming the first rider to lead all sessions of a Grand Prix weekend since he himself in 2015 at the Sachsenring. Now, a different challenge – off the podium at Mugello last year on his Ducati home debut, this year he’s in imperious form and is unequivocally the favourite. However, this is teammate Francesco Bagnaia’s backyard. Bagnaia has had a tricky run of form in recent rounds, struggling with front feeling and Aragon was a total contrast in terms for the #63. The last three years at Mugello have been Pecco’s den, the one banker where he goes in as the favourite. 2025 is different, but could it be the turning point and offer the double MotoGP Champion a reprieve from the struggles he’s faced?

With the factory Ducatis P1 and P3 overall, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) splits them as he enjoys his best year in the class. A Moto2™ winner in 2019, he seeks a first Mugello MotoGP podium. Keeping Pecco honest is Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), with his and the team’s home GP. He aims for a first Mugello MotoGP rostrum but in 2024, the factory-spec bikes had edged out older Ducatis here. Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) is fresh from an Aragon Sprint P3 and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) is always strong. Can they do something special at Mugello?

ACOSTA IN THE HUNT: could a challenge come from elsewhere?

Aragon was impressive for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), in the podium fight before coming away with P4 on Sunday, something he hailed as his "best GP" yet. He's aiming to go one better though and after leapfrogging rival Aldeguer, can he spoil Ducati and the Italian riders' homecoming? He got a Sprint podium in 2024, so don't discount him. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) hopes for better luck than last time out; 'Bez' is racing at home but results haven't come easy before, whilst Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is the last non-Ducati winner at Mugello from 2021. Round 8's difficulties are behind him, will 'El Diablo' return to the form he showed prior? Ahead of them all, Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) didn't add to his points tally at Aragon and aims to maximise Honda's potential to prove Aragon was a blip after two strong rounds preceding it.

POSITIVES APLENTY: flashes of brilliance last time out

There were stories of what could’ve been for KTM duo Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), as both crashed from promising positions last time out. Binder’s always been in the top ten at Mugello, whilst Viñales will tackle the track for the first time aboard KTM machinery and has an Italian GP podium from 2017. It’s the home Grand Prix for the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP squad too, with riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira hoping Yamaha’s struggles at Aragon are gone, whilst strong last time out, Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) seeks back-to-back Sunday points for the first time since the opening two GPs of 2024. He and Honda impressed many at Aragon but without full-time teammate Luca Marini who is out with injury, the #36 is the benchmark for the factory again. Can he keep the tables turned on Zarco?

AIMING HIGH: more underdogs to keep an eye on

It’s Enea Bastianini’s (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) home GP and after a spectacular late lunge to P2 last year, he’ll hope for something to click with him and the KTM after a decent Aragon test. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was in the top ten at Aragon, whilst Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) bagged more points – both also aim for more. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) was 16th last time out and just a place behind securing his and Thailand’s first MotoGP points; Mugello is another opportunity to score. Ai Ogura’s (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) presence is to be confirmed, whilst Marini’s replacement is also to be announced – so watch this space. Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing), meanwhile, will continue to be substituted by Test Rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Mugello is a real legacy venue; the track winds its way to the natural lay of the land, making it one of the most atmospheric destinations. Ducati’s home, a special venue for Aprilia, the passion of the Italian contingency and a circuit that offers the fastest top speeds of the season, Mugello will be magic once again in 2025 – but will there be a twist to come like so many times before? Tune in to find out!

