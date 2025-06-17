Ktm Unveils New Model At Adventure Bike Rider Festival

New 2026 KTM Enduro R makes its UK debut.

A dominant force in the dual sport world and the go-to model for hardcore offroad adventurers, the updated 2026 KTM 690 ENDURO R is set to make its UK debut at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival.

Powered by an enhanced engine that delivers increased torque compared to its predecessor, featuring an updated chassis for improved feel and rigidity, and wrapped in ergonomic new bodywork, this single-cylinder dual sport machine comes to Ragley Hall straight from KTM’s Austrian facility, set to ignite Orange excitement among adventurers later this month.

Festival goers can take a closer look at the new era of dual sport capability and performance on the KTM display stand from 26th – 29th June 2025. Full model specification will be available upon the official launch in late summer 2025.

