New Mt Helmets Braker Graphics - In Stock Now

MT Helmets Braker: A next-generation model designed to meet ECE 22.06 standards right from its inception, ensuring the highest level of safety at an affordable price.
June 17, 2025

MT Helmets Braker: A next-generation model designed to meet ECE 22.06 standards right from its inception, ensuring the highest level of safety at an affordable price.

The new Braker SV is another new innovation from MT Helmets. It represents an entry-level model in the sport-touring segment, featuring cutting-edge solutions such as the MT-QVSS visor attachment system, a housing for the UCS intercom, and a quick-actuating sun visor.

MT Braker – new colourways in stock now!
RRP – £119.99

SPECS
• Breathable, removable, and washable interior components
• Ventilated
• Micrometric MT-MDTC type closure with a double-tooth system
• MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom
• High-resistance MT-V-14B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)
• Single-hand actuation sun visor
• Pinlock® ready – DKS435

For more info head to oxfordproducts.com

For more Motorcycle Helmet News check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Helmet News

