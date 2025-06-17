Brighter roads ahead: GIVI launches new S312 LED Projectors

Engineered to enhance visibility and rider safety on- and off-road, the new universal S312 LED Projectors from GIVI combine rugged design, ease of installation and a bold adventure-ready look.

GIVI introduces the S312 LED Projectors, a pair of compact yet powerful lighting units designed to improve both road illumination and rider visibility in the harshest conditions. Featuring a distinctive tri-oval design and a tough anodised black aluminium housing, they integrate seamlessly with the aesthetic of modern trail and adventure bikes.

The latest version of the S312 comes with refreshed packaging and a more aggressive exterior design, aligning with the premium identity of the product. At a highly competitive price point of RRP £179.10, they stand out as one of the most attractive options in the GIVI accessory catalogue.

Whether tackling a long-distance journey or a technical off-road trail, the S312 LED Projectors are a practical and robust solution for riders who demand performance and simplicity from their equipment. Designed for those who refuse to stop when the road ends, these lights deliver from the very first ride.

Quick to install, built to fit

Installation is straightforward, thanks to the included mounts that adapt to crash bars with diameters between 21 and 25 mm. Rubber gaskets ensure a firm grip and help dampen vibrations, while the electrical connection is equally intuitive: the kit includes direct-to-battery wiring, an integrated fuse, a waterproof handlebar switch, and an additional lead for ignition-controlled activation. Advertisement

Serious illumination

Each projector delivers 25W of LED power, offering a combined brightness of up to 6,000 lumens and a reach of 380 metres. This significantly enhances the rider’s field of vision and visibility to others — particularly in poor weather or low-light conditions. They’re a vital safety asset when riding through heavy rain or fog, where auxiliary lighting can make a decisive difference.

Designed to endure, the S312 LED Projectors carry an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, ensuring full protection against water ingress and extreme environments. The anodised aluminium casing also prevents corrosion, making them suitable for long-term use on challenging terrain.

Efficient performance for all engine sizes

Thanks to their low energy consumption, the S312 LED Projectors are also ideal for mid- and small-capacity motorcycles, where electrical efficiency is key. Their compact build and power efficiency make them a versatile upgrade for a wide range of bikes.

The S312 LED Projectors comply with EN 50498:2010 standards and are available for £179.10.

For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle, visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated pages:

GIVI UK Luggage News

GIVI UK Helmet News

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





