MXGP of Australia heats up with just eight weeks to go

The MXGP of Australia is shifting into gear, announcing the first half of Aussie wildcard riders to compete, confirming key event partners and a track that’s on-track to thrill.

Fifteen of the total 30 wildcard riders from the four main classes – MX1, MX2, MX3 and MXW – have been announced, representing talent from across the country, including current and former ProMX champions Byron Dennis and Todd Waters. For 13 riders of the first round, this will be their first time competing in a world motocross event.

Also adding a uniquely Australian edge to the Darwin event is the MA Motocross State Challenge – a national junior showdown involving 84 of the country’s top emerging riders in the MX85 and MX3 classes.

Seven states and territories have selected a team of 12 riders each, with the Territory Dingoes set to fly the local flag in front of a home crowd in Darwin. Coached by Tim Gwynne and managed by Sally Woodhill, the Territory team includes names to watch across both classes – from Mitchell Thorneycroftand Banjo Williamson in MX3, to Brodie Holmes and Keeley Scott in MX85.



Sitzler, a Territory-founded construction company, has been confirmed as the Presenting Partner for the 2025 MXGP of Australia, supporting the elite MXGP category. Sitzler has been instrumental in the foundational construction of the motocross track at Hidden Valley, with final works by expert track builders Protraxx scheduled for completion in late August.

The permanent 1.6km circuit will feature 22 corners, 21 jumps, and a 90-metre start straight that dramatically crosses the Hidden Valley Road Racing Circuit. Designed to be both unique and challenging, the track promises heart-pumping, adrenaline-packed action.

Off-track, the event will support CareFlight as the official Charity Partner. CareFlight is an aeromedical charity that delivers critical care to patients wherever they are, no matter how remote. Fans are encouraged to visit CareFlight trackside to find out more on the vital work they do across the NT.

MXGP of Australia tickets are on sale now and selling quickly. There are a range of options for fans including the one remaining premium hospitality package, the iconic Skybox, which provides exclusive access and unmatched views of the track. The event also offers affordable choices like the Holeshot Hotel, a family-friendly premium general admission area capturing the laid-back spirit of the Northern Territory. A 3-Day Hot Pass is only $150, single day passes start from $45 and kids 12 and under enjoy free entry with a paying adult. A $30 Paddock Pass upgrade offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

For more information, to secure your tickets, or download the on-track timetable, visit: mxgpaustralia.com.au

Quotes from Northern Territory Major Events Company Executive Director Aimee Luxton:

“With the first round of wildcards announced and with just eight weeks to go, excitement is building in the Territory, around the country and internationally.

“Tickets are selling very strongly and my advice for locals is not to wait too long. It’s going to be an incredible event, and we want Territorians to be part of the action.”

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com

* Disclosure: This page may contain affiliate links, which means I may earn a commission (at no cost to you) if you click on the link and make a purchase. Any money made goes straight back into the website and magazine. Your support is appreciated!