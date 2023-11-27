New colours for GSX-8S, GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, and Address 125

Suzuki has revealed new colours for 2024 on its award-winning GSX-8S, the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000GT, as well as the retro-styled Address 125 scooter. Suzuki has revealed new colours for 2024 on its award-winning GSX-8S, the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000GT, as well as the retro-styled Address 125 scooter.

The GSX-8S will continue in its striking Cosmic Blue for 2024, but it will be joined by a classy Glass Matt Mechanical Grey, complete with matching wheels, black decals and a black subframe. A Metallic Matt Black version ensures a black iteration remains in the range, though for 2024 its offset by blue wheels, blue subframe, and blue 8S logos.

There will be three colour choices to choose from on the 2024 GSX-S1000GT and the luggage-equipped GSX-S1000GT+. The popular, and trademark Metallic Triton Blue will continue to be available, alongside a standout, all-red version with bronze wheels and subframe. Retaining the bronze wheels and subframe is a new Glass Sparkle Black variant.

Sharing the same 999cc inline four-cylinder engine is the GSX-S1000 super-naked. For 2024 there’s an updated Metallic Triton Blue version, with white side panels completed with blue stripes, reminiscent of classic Suzuki liveries of old. A Metallic Matt Sword Silver joins the range, with red side panels and a red seat unit. There’s also a Glass Sparkle Black option.

The Address 125 scooter, with its classic style and retro looks, continues in its Metallic Dark Blue, Metallic Matt Bordeaux Red, and will be joined by a new Metallic Matt Platinum Silver.

Suzuki’s 2024 model range is currently on display at Motorcycle Live, which is taking place at Birmingham’s NEC until 26 November.

For more information on Suzuki’s 2024 range, click here.