Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsNew colours for GSX-8S, GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, and Address 125

New colours for GSX-8S, GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, and Address 125

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

New colours for GSX-8S, GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, and Address 125

New Colours For Gsx-8s, Gsx-s1000, Gsx-s1000gt, And Address 125Suzuki has revealed new colours for 2024 on its award-winning GSX-8S, the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000GT, as well as the retro-styled Address 125 scooter.

The GSX-8S will continue in its striking Cosmic Blue for 2024, but it will be joined by a classy Glass Matt Mechanical Grey, complete with matching wheels, black decals and a black subframe. A Metallic Matt Black version ensures a black iteration remains in the range, though for 2024 its offset by blue wheels, blue subframe, and blue 8S logos. 

There will be three colour choices to choose from on the 2024 GSX-S1000GT and the luggage-equipped GSX-S1000GT+. The popular, and trademark Metallic Triton Blue will continue to be available, alongside a standout, all-red version with bronze wheels and subframe. Retaining the bronze wheels and subframe is a new Glass Sparkle Black variant. 

Sharing the same 999cc inline four-cylinder engine is the GSX-S1000 super-naked. For 2024 there’s an updated Metallic Triton Blue version, with white side panels completed with blue stripes, reminiscent of classic Suzuki liveries of old. A Metallic Matt Sword Silver joins the range, with red side panels and a red seat unit. There’s also a Glass Sparkle Black option. 

The Address 125 scooter, with its classic style and retro looks, continues in its Metallic Dark Blue, Metallic Matt Bordeaux Red, and will be joined by a new Metallic Matt Platinum Silver. 

Suzuki’s 2024 model range is currently on display at Motorcycle Live, which is taking place at Birmingham’s NEC until 26 November.

For more information on Suzuki’s 2024 range, click here. 

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Bagnaia seals it with a win as Martin and Marc Marquez crash out

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Bagnaia Seals It With A Win As Martin And Marc Marquez Crash Out

Bagnaia seals it with a win as Martin and Marc Marquez...

Frank Duggan - 0