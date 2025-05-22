NEW from Oxford: Men’s AA Super Jeans

Lightweight, slim cut and flexible, these Super jeans look and feel just like high street denim but with CE AA rated protection and reassuring double layer CE zoned aramid liner.

Inside, a tough abrasion resistant aramid fibre lining sits on a soft stretch mesh base, which part lines the jeans on the seat, hips, thighs, knees and shins. This lining securely holds armour pockets, which have internal access for easy removal of CE approved knee and hip protectors, concealing them from sight without compromising the styling of the jeans.

A two-way stretch enhances mobility and comfort, and a quick-dry technology mesh liner draws away sweat ensuring you remain cool and dry however hard you ride.

Men’s AA Super Jeans – in stock now!

RRP – £99.99

Slim-fit stretch-denim reinforced riding jeans

Protection

• CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

• CE Level 1 knee protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

• CE Level 1 hip protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

• Reinforced impact abrasion zones

• Internal overlock stitching reinforces all critical seams for improved seam strength

Climate Control

• Naturally breathable and moisture wicking outer fabric

• Wicking mesh lining

Fabric & Construction

• Stretch denim lined with zoned secondary layer aramid construction

• Built in two-way stretch

• Rivet reinforced side pockets

• Twin needle reinforced seams

• Bar tack reinforced belt loops

• YKK fly zipper

• Cotton protector pockets for increased comfort

• Oxford branding details

Adjustability & Fit

• Super stretch slim fit

• Fabric features stretch characteristics for increased comfort

• Adjustable height knee protector pockets, with stretch binding for ease of fitting

Storage

• 2 front pockets

• Front coin pocket

• 2 rear patch pockets

