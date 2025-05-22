Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
New From Oxford: Men's Aa Super Jeans New From Oxford: Men's Aa Super Jeans

NEW from Oxford: Men’s AA Super Jeans

Lightweight, slim cut and flexible, these Super jeans look and feel just like high street denim but with CE AA rated protection and reassuring double layer CE zoned aramid liner.
May 22, 2025

New From Oxford: Men's Aa Super JeansLightweight, slim cut and flexible, these Super jeans look and feel just like high street denim but with CE AA rated protection and reassuring double layer CE zoned aramid liner.

Inside, a tough abrasion resistant aramid fibre lining sits on a soft stretch mesh base, which part lines the jeans on the seat, hips, thighs, knees and shins. This lining securely holds armour pockets, which have internal access for easy removal of CE approved knee and hip protectors, concealing them from sight without compromising the styling of the jeans.

A two-way stretch enhances mobility and comfort, and a quick-dry technology mesh liner draws away sweat ensuring you remain cool and dry however hard you ride.

Men’s AA Super Jeans – in stock now!
RRP – £99.99
Slim-fit stretch-denim reinforced riding jeans

Protection
• CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
• CE Level 1 knee protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
• CE Level 1 hip protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
• Reinforced impact abrasion zones
• Internal overlock stitching reinforces all critical seams for improved seam strength

Climate Control
• Naturally breathable and moisture wicking outer fabric
• Wicking mesh lining

Fabric & Construction
• Stretch denim lined with zoned secondary layer aramid construction
• Built in two-way stretch
• Rivet reinforced side pockets
• Twin needle reinforced seams
• Bar tack reinforced belt loops
• YKK fly zipper
• Cotton protector pockets for increased comfort
• Oxford branding details

Adjustability & Fit
• Super stretch slim fit
• Fabric features stretch characteristics for increased comfort
• Adjustable height knee protector pockets, with stretch binding for ease of fitting

Storage
• 2 front pockets
• Front coin pocket
• 2 rear patch pockets

Oxford Men's AA Original Approved Super Stretch Slim Motorcycle Jean, Black, R 34
Amazon.co.uk
£129.99
Oxford Men's AA Original Approved Super Stretch Slim Motorcycle Jean, Black, R 34
BUY NOW
Oxford Original Approved AA Men's Super Stretch Slim Motorcycle Jeans, Indigo, Regular, 34
Amazon.co.uk
£129.99
Oxford Original Approved AA Men's Super Stretch Slim Motorcycle Jeans, Indigo, Regular, 34
BUY NOW
Oxford Men's Original Approved AA Jeans Straight Motorcycle Protective Denim Trousers, Mid Blue, 32/30
Amazon.co.uk
£129.99
Oxford Men's Original Approved AA Jeans Straight Motorcycle Protective Denim Trousers, Mid Blue, 32/30
BUY NOW
Amazon price updated: May 22, 2025 1:13 pm

Click here for more info on the Oxford: Men’s AA Super Jeans

New From Oxford: Men's Aa Super JeansFor more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages
Oxford Products Accessories
Oxford Products Apparel
Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

 

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more