Thursday, May 23, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW HJC RPHA 12 Carbon – in stock now

Industry NewsHelmetsHJC Helmets
1 min.read
New Hjc Rpha 12 Carbon - In Stock NowThe CARBON version of HJC’s new RPHA 12 premium sport helmet is here!

This helmet packed full of impressive features designed to enhance your riding experience. Its lightweight construction ensures comfort on your journeys. The brand new sleek aerodynamic design not only improves performance but also enhances stability at high speeds.

CODE: rp12c
RRP:£499.99New Hjc Rpha 12 Carbon - In Stock Now

Features
• Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M. EVO CARBON: Carbon fibre outer shell provides more lightweight and comfortable shell with enhanced shock-resistant performance.
• Pinlock® ready HJ-42 visor: Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two way pivot ratchet provides smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.
• Aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.
• ACS (Advanced Channelling Ventilation System) – 4 intakes for maximum air intake and 3 exhausts to expel warm air for defogging, side exhaust vents remove exhaled air and lessen wind noise.
• Emergency Kit (cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.
• Wider eye port provides better peripheral vision for riders.
• Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.
• Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable.
• Helmet comes standard with both 2D clear and light smoke visor, Pinlock®, chin curtain and breath deflector.
• Carbon exclusive features: Carbon exclusive label, Double-D ring locking system with gold anodised aluminium D-ring and gunmetal coloured vent frame.
• Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).
• ECE R22.06 approved
• Visor: HJ-42
• Pinlock®: DKS495New Hjc Rpha 12 Carbon - In Stock Now

For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 12 Carbon

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
New LS2 Alba Mesh Jacket
Next article
Motor Racing Legend Michael Dunlop Wins Sponsorship From Iconic Auctioneers

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

#GrazieCapitano: Aleix Espargaro announces retirement from MotoGP in Barcelona

Latest News 0
The Aprilia Racing rider will bow out at the...

GIVI offers the luggage solution for best-selling adventure bikes

GIVI 0
Innovation and functionality are key traits of the new...

Zero Motorcycles Launches ‘GO WITH ZERO%’ Promotion

Dealer News 0
Zero Motorcycles, the leading premium electric motorcycle brand, have...

Most Popular

#GrazieCapitano: Aleix Espargaro announces retirement from MotoGP in Barcelona

Latest News 0
The Aprilia Racing rider will bow out at the...

GIVI offers the luggage solution for best-selling adventure bikes

GIVI 0
Innovation and functionality are key traits of the new...

Zero Motorcycles Launches ‘GO WITH ZERO%’ Promotion

Dealer News 0
Zero Motorcycles, the leading premium electric motorcycle brand, have...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
#graziecapitano: Aleix Espargaro Announces Retirement From Motogp In Barcelona

#GrazieCapitano: Aleix Espargaro announces retirement from MotoGP in Barcelona

Frank Duggan - 0