NEW HJC RPHA 12 Carbon – in stock now

The CARBON version of HJC’s new RPHA 12 premium sport helmet is here!

This helmet packed full of impressive features designed to enhance your riding experience. Its lightweight construction ensures comfort on your journeys. The brand new sleek aerodynamic design not only improves performance but also enhances stability at high speeds.

CODE: rp12c

RRP:£499.99

Features

• Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M. EVO CARBON: Carbon fibre outer shell provides more lightweight and comfortable shell with enhanced shock-resistant performance.

• Pinlock® ready HJ-42 visor: Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two way pivot ratchet provides smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.

• Aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.

• ACS (Advanced Channelling Ventilation System) – 4 intakes for maximum air intake and 3 exhausts to expel warm air for defogging, side exhaust vents remove exhaled air and lessen wind noise.

• Emergency Kit (cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.

• Wider eye port provides better peripheral vision for riders.

• Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

• Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable.

• Helmet comes standard with both 2D clear and light smoke visor, Pinlock®, chin curtain and breath deflector.

• Carbon exclusive features: Carbon exclusive label, Double-D ring locking system with gold anodised aluminium D-ring and gunmetal coloured vent frame.

• Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

• ECE R22.06 approved

• Visor: HJ-42

• Pinlock®: DKS495

For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 12 Carbon

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com