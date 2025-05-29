New-in-crate Honda Fireblade set to star in Iconic Auctioneers’ Summer Motorcycle Sale

Iconic Auctioneers will open the doors to its Summer Sale at Shuttleworth on the weekend of Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July and the early star entry is already turning heads: a 2005 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade that has never been removed from its transport crate.

The seventh-generation SC57 Fireblade, finished in the sought-after Repsol colours, was supplied to a Honda dealer in 2005 but remained unsold, dry-stored and untouched for two decades. Still wrapped, with the keys, mirrors, books and screen sealed in their delivery box, it is unregistered but NOVA-cleared. This amazing find offers collectors the experience to buy a brand-new 2005 1000cc Fireblade in 2025. (Estimate: £10,000-£15,000)

“We’ve handled plenty of zero-mileage motorbikes, but it’s very rare to see a 2005 Fireblade that has never even sat on its wheels,” said Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager at Iconic Auctioneers. “The crate is still stapled shut. For Honda enthusiasts and investors alike, this is a great opportunity to acquire such a bike – the question is then whether to use it or just admire it!.”

Early supporting entries

Other early consignments already confirmed include a matching-numbers 1968 Triumph T120 Bonneville 649 cc in correct finish (Estimate: £4,000-£6,000); a charming, fully restored 1965 BSA D7 Bantam 173 cc (Estimate: £1,000-£2,000); and an original c. 1972 Raleigh Chopper Mk II in Violet, appealingly offered without reserve. Further headline lots will be announced as the catalogue builds.

Performance purists are also well served, with number 23 of the 100 UK-supplied Yamaha FZR400RR Sport Production ‘3TJ’ models (Estimate: £6,000-£8,000), joined by an Airwaves-liveried Ducati 749 built by the 2005 British Superbike-winning GSE Ducati Racing team, one of just 16 factory replicas and showing only 3,515 miles (Estimate: £6,000-£8,000).

Iconic Auctioneers is accepting classic, modern and retro motorcycles for the Summer Sale. Owners wishing to sell should contact the motorcycle department on +44 (0)1926 691 141 or email enquiries@iconicauctioneers.com for a free valuation. Entries close on 27th June, 2025.

Sale details

Viewing takes place on Saturday 19th July from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday 20th July from 10am until the auction starts at 11am. The sale will be held among the historic hangars at Old Warden Aerodrome, Shuttleworth, Bedfordshire SG18 9EP; entry is by catalogue and includes complimentary access to Shuttleworth’s hangars, grounds and Swiss Garden.

Bidding is available in person, online, by telephone or commission, with the auction live-streamed worldwide via the Iconic Auctioneers website and YouTube channel. Full information and online bidder registration are available at https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/the-shuttleworth-motorcycle-sale.