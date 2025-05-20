New partnerships set to enhance Honda Adventure Roads 2025

The fifth edition of the Honda Adventure Roads series is set to begin next month, 8th June 2025 in Rome, capital of Italy.

Ahead of the riders is an imposing 2,500km challenge of tarmac, gravel and off-road riding that eventually concludes in Istanbul, Turkey, nine days later.

Tackling that challenge head on will be Honda’s flagship adventure machine, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, whose reputation for durability, balance and sheer toughness makes it the ideal partner to tackle this epic adventure.

For 2025, Dunlop will also join as a selected partner to the event, supplying each bike with its Trailmax Raid tyres. Dunlop’s first 50/50 on/off road offering is the ideal tyre of choice for this year’s edition of Honda Adventure Roads, offering the versatility needed for a variety of terrain and riders of differing experience levels. The tour will present riders with winding mountain roads, off-road trails, and dense forests across its eight countries.

Roberto Finetti, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: "We're delighted to have been chosen as a partner for Honda Adventure Roads 2025. It is a very clear endorsement of Dunlop's newest adventure product. We introduced Trailmax Raid to our range as Dunlop's first 50/50 on/off-road tire, and it has quickly established itself as the go-to choice for riders, enthusiasts, riding schools, and journalists across Europe. It delivers impressive off-road capability while maintaining excellent grip on wet and dry roads, making it the perfect choice for this challenging multi-terrain, cross-border adventure. Honda Adventure Roads will be a true test of both rider and machine, but Dunlop Trailmax Raid is more than up to the challenge!"

To cope with the unique demands of this exclusive route, Honda Pro Oils will also join the adventure, as exclusive supplier of lubricants to ensure optimum performance both on and off road.

Dunlop and Honda Pro Oils join established suppliers such as Enduristan, Barkbusters and Alpinestars, in heightening the overall riding experience and adding value to an unforgettable experience.

You can follow the progress of Honda Adventure Roads on a dedicated Instagram channel, with regular updates bringing the adventure right to your fingertips.

https://www.instagram.com/hondaadventureroads/