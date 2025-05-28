Nolan X-804 at the 2025 Isle of Man TT

Dom Herbertson, Paul Jordan, Andrea Majola, Stefano Bonetti, Erno Kostamo and Patrick Hoff are the protagonists of an incredible new adventure on the Isle of Man, which will see them wearing the top-of-the-range Nolan X-804.

There is one race that is like no other. A legendary event that defies time, courage and every conventional idea of motorcycling. It’s the Tourist Trophy, run every year on the Isle of Man: a sacred place for those who live motorcycling as a pure spirit of freedom, speed and tradition. And it is here that Nolan has chosen to renew, in an authentic and coherent way with its strategy, its deep connection with the world of racing.

In the 2025 edition, which kicks off this week and will run until June 7th, six exceptional riders, including the two new entries Dom Herbertson and Paul Jordan, will take to the track wearing X-804, the top of the Speeding range by Nolan, a symbol of craftsmanship excellence and racing vision.

TOURIST TROPHY AND NOLAN: A NATURAL FIT

The Tourist Trophy, run on the 61-km / 37-mile Snaefell Mountain Course, is not just a race: it is a ritual. A stage where the connection with the road is real, rough, visceral. In this context, Nolan finds a connection with the public and with the values of motorcycling: passion, courage, tradition, and authenticity.

At the Isle of Man it is not just speed that makes the difference. It is the ability to deal with an unpredictable track, where sun and rain, light and shade can alternate in the time of a bend, where the rider rides between breathtaking straights and winding sections where every millimetre of control is essential. In this context, the X-804 not only confirms itself as an accessory capable of guaranteeing maximum protection and performance, but it becomes a true ally for experiencing two weeks at full speed, thanks to the combination of technology, aerodynamic research, quality materials and comfort.

THE NEW ENTRIES OF THE NOLAN TEAM: TWO RIDERS, ONE SPIRIT

Dom Herbertson, a well-known face of the TT paddock, is one of those riders who combines pure talent with an unwavering passion for road racing. Authentic, determined, and charismatic: he is an ideal ambassador of the Nolan spirit.

Next to him, Paul Jordan, a young promise of the road racing scene, already protagonist of excellent performances in previous editions and winner of a recent North West 200 supersport race. brings freshness, technique and a modern vision of competition. The two riders have established a great feeling from the beginning.

Dom comments: “Since I was a child, I have only ever wanted to race motorbikes. I love the Tourist Trophy. When you get to the start line, it is very exciting – you concentrate, you’re quiet with your heart starting to pump wildly and you think about what’s in store for you.”

“The course is long, and its best part is Bray Hill, a steep downhill section. Your heart stops, the bike crushes, bangs, the shock absorbers are at full throttle so much that the kerb is worn by the bike’s fairings, it’s a crazy feeling. Every year I change helmet graphics and this year for my Nolan X-804 I chose the image of the Cheshire Cat, because everyone goes to him and asks for advice on what to do and how to do it. I hope he can guide me to a victory.”

“The TT is a challenge to yourself. It’s the best two weeks of your life, to be lived on the limit. You can’t run to the Mountain saying you’re not afraid, that’s nonsense. You must be afraid, to beat your fear,” says Paul.

“Racing a motorbike down those roads is like a bet, a roll of the dice. You know you are experiencing something incredible. The most exciting part for me is coming out of Ramsay, it’s a really magic, uphill and scenic section. I can’t wait to ride my Nolan X-804. Its graphics echo the ones I used when I raced in the British Championship. Back then my teammate painted helmets and drew a pink star on the side. Over time I have remained faithful to that graphic, but I wanted something to distinguish myself, so for the colour of the helmet I chose the yellow.”

Nolan races for passion. And at the Isle of Man TT Races 2025, it will do so alongside those who have made racing a life choice.

