Öncü takes charge on Day 1 in Moto3

A veteran duo topped the timesheets on Day 1 in Jerez, but it was Turkish rider Deniz Öncü with the best hand of all. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider ended Friday action in Andalucia a whopping four tenths clear of the rest, with Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) first on the chase in second. Sophomore sensation and Championship leader Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took third.

Those three laps were all set in P1 as temperatures soared in the afternoon, but veteran Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) ends the day in fourth thanks to his P2 best. Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was back at the sharp end on more familiar turf in fifth, ahead of COTA winner Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team).

Fellow Americas GP podium finisher Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) is next up, ahead of replacement rider Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power), rookie Filippo Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and, in 10th looking for more, title challenger Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), who is equal with Holgado on points.

Moto3™ action continues on Saturday, with more practice in the morning before qualifying at 12:50 local time (GMT +2)!

Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Practice – Spanish GP

1. Deniz ÖNCÜ – TUR – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’46.173

2. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.408

3. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – +0.529

4. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqva – +0.744

