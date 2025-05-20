Pyramid Waterproof 35l Backpack

Advertisement
Versatile 100% waterproof 35-litre rucksack converts to tail bag for use on and off the bike 
May 20, 2025

British motorcycle accessory specialist Pyramid has launched a rugged new 35-litre Waterproof Backpack, built to handle anything the road – or weather – throws at it.

This versatile backpack doubles as a tail pack and is big enough to hold enough kit for a weekend away, yet small enough to wear comfortably all day.

Made from hard-wearing 500D PVC, with a seamless, heat-sealed design, it’s 100% waterproof and is temperature resistant from +70°C to -30°C, so it won’t crack or fade in extreme weather. The easy-clean surface wipes down in seconds, keeping the bag looking fresh.

The roll-top design allows for easy packing and a watertight closure. An integrated air-release valve makes it simple to compress the load, so contents won’t shift while riding or walking.

An exterior pocket – with waterproof zip – helps keep essentials easily to hand. There’s also an exterior bottle pocket and a bungee storage net for holding extra items.

It’s just as useful off the bike, with padded shoulder straps and a carry handle for comfort on foot. A chest support strap adds stability when walking or riding, and there’s a handy helmet net supplied as standard.

For extra flexibility, the bag comes with four mounting straps, allowing it to be securely lashed to a luggage rack or rear seat and used as a tail pack when needed.

The Pyramid Waterproof 35L Motorcycle Backpack is available now, retailing at just £49.99 including VAT.

Discover more at pyramidmoto.co.uk

Frank Duggan
Published

