Rueda fends off Quiles to take stunning victory from the back

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) made it three wins in a row in some style at the Tissot Grand Prix of the UK.

The points leader is even more so after he joined an exclusive club of riders who’ve won from the back: Marc Marquez (Valencia 2012, Moto2™), Brad Binder (Jerez 2016, Moto3™) and David Alonso (Silverstone 2023, Moto3). He’d taken pole but then got penalized for being slow on the line in Q2 after setting his best lap, but that didn’t stop him.

Still, it wasn’t easy as rookie Maximo Quiles (CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team) went toe-to-toe with Rueda to the final lap, forced to settle for second but that second also his first ever podium, taken in style. Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completed the podium and after a Long Lap penalty he’d seen for contact with David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP).

Off the line Rueda got a good start and picked off a few riders into Turn 1, but as Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) nailed the holeshot there remained a good distance between the #99 starting his comeback and his rookie teammate at the front. As ever though, the Moto3™ freight train was out in full force as a huge lead group streaked around Silverstone.

The lead group was down to 12 riders as the race settled slightly, with Rueda making his way through to the front of the second group by Lap 3. By Lap 4 he was into the front group and starting to make his way through it. With five laps to go, the #99 was into the top five and attacking those who’d led the way from the off, and not long after he was in the lead.

It wasn’t a fairytale pull the pin and go, though. Quiles dug in to make it a last lap duel between the Championship leader and the rookie, with everything coming down to the final corner. Side by side down the Hangar Straight and then again from Stowe down into the chicane, that’s where Quiles was ever-so-slightly deep – and Rueda dived for the inside line round the final corner to just pip the rookie to the line and complete the comeback. From the back to the top, a rare club of winners to join.

Quiles’ second is a stunning first podium for the rookie, however, and Lunetta came back from his own drama. The Italian was given a Long Lap early on for irresponsible riding in an incident with Muñoz, but came back from that to take P3.

Carpe, Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM tech3), David Almansa (Leopard Racing), Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), Vicente Perez (LEVELUP-MTA) and Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team) completed the top ten, with a late change in the group coming from an incident between Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) – the former given a Long Lap/equivalent time penalty and the latter crashing out. Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) takes P11 on home turf, Furusato is classified P12, and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) and Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team) completed the points.

That’s a wrap on an incredible weekend in the UK… and next up it’s home turf for many on the grid at Aragon.

