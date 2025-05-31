Scorching Saturday: polesitters decided in blazing Jerez heat

Brian Uriarte and Carlos Cano pick up where they left off, while Moto2™ and Stock see new names launch from the head of the grid.

Scorching temperatures greeted riders in Jerez, with the mercury hitting 36°C as qualifying unfolded under the blazing Spanish sun for Round 2 of the 2025 FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship. Rising to the challenge were the polesitters: Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), Milan Pawelec (AGR Team), Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), and Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing).

FIM JuniorGP

In the FIM JuniorGP™ WCh, it’s a case of catch me if you can as Championship leader and Estoril winner Brian Uriarte took his first pole position of the year in Jerez. The UAX SeventyTwo Artbox rider blew the competition away with a 1:45.337 – almost half a second quicker than his closest rival. Polesitter at the opening round, Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0) will settle for a P2 start this time, while Leonardo Zanni (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) grabbed a career-best qualifying with P3.

It’s a blockbuster second row too, with Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team), Joel Esteban (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team), and Casey O’Gorman (Estrella Galicia 0,0) all credible race threats once the lights go out.

Two races await JuniorGP™ on Sunday, with the first of the day opening the day’s action at 11:00 local time (UTC +2). Advertisement

Moto2 European Championship

Milan Pawelec stormed to his maiden pole position in the European intermediate class, clocking a 1:41.504 in the south of Spain. The AGR Team rider has been a force to be reckoned with all weekend, and front-row companions Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) and Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing) will have their hands full keeping up with the Pole on pole!

Francesco Mongiardo (Fau55 Tey Racing), who started from the front last time out, leads the second row in Jerez, joined by reigning Champion Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) and Estoril Race 2 winner Alberto Fernandez (Finetwork XTI Boscoscuro Team).

There’s only one Moto2™ European Championship race in Jerez this weekend – and you won’t want to miss it!

European Talent Cup

European Talent Cup qualifying told a familiar tale, with reigning Champion Carlos Cano making it back-to-back pole positions. His 1:49.078 topped his qualifying group and secured the top grid spot.

Alvaro Lucas (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team), second in the Championship, also topped his group and will start from second, narrowly behind Cano on combined times.

After double podium success in the season opener, current title leader Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAX Team) will start from P3, while Estoril Race 1 winner Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) leads the second row. He’s joined by Gonzalo Perez (Frando Racing VHC Team) and Ignacio Galan (Team Impala Honda).

There are two races to look forward to in the ETC on Sunday, so make sure to tune in!

Stock European Championship

In the final qualifying session of the day of the Stock European Championship, Jacopo Cretaro secured his maiden pole position in the class with a 1:44.423, continuing his momentum after a first podium at Estoril.

Andy Verdoia (Pitformance VRS) and Ruben Romero (FACE Racing) completed the front row, while Archie Bob McDonald (PS Racing Team) heads up the second, joined by Championship leader Iker Garcia and teammate Blai Trias (both Yamaha GV Racing).

Saturday’s action is done and dusted. The grids are set, and Sunday promises fireworks – don’t forget to tune in!

