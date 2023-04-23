Search
Second consecutive win for Svoboda, Maier demoted

Second consecutive win for Svoboda, Maier demoted

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

This Weeks Events


Second consecutive win for Svoboda, Maier demoted

Second Consecutive Win For Svoboda, Maier DemotedSecond consecutive win for Svoboda, Maier demoted to second place due to a track limit infringement.

Petr Svoboda crossed the finish line in third place but was declared Race 2 winner following Maier and Vannucci’s penalties. The Czech rider claimed his second consecutive win leaving the Netherlands as the Championship leader with a maximum 50 points out of 50. Humberto Maier and Matteo Vannucci were penalised to drop one position each, finishing second and third in Race 2.

There was drama everywhere you looked in Race 2 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship as Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) claimed his second victory of the Pirelli Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen after a track limits penalty for one of his rivals. Across the line, before penalties were applied, just 0.045s covered the top three but penalties for Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) and Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) meant Svoboda started his 2023 campaign with two wins from two in 2023.

Maier had initially crossed the line in first place but was deemed to have exceeded track limits on the final lap and was therefore demoted to second place. However, with Vannucci deemed to have committed the same offence, he was also demoted one place and dropped to third with Maier in second and Svoboda being promoted to first place to claim his first double in WorldSSP300 and starting his campaign with a maximum 50 points out of 50 to lead the World Championship standings leaving the Netherlands.

Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) had crossed the line in fourth place but was demoted to fifth place for a last-lap track limits infringement with Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) the main beneficiary as he went from seventh to fourth ahead of Gennai. With Gennai in fifth place, French rider Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) claimed sixth spot with Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), who crossed the line in fifth, demoted to seventh place.Second Consecutive Win For Svoboda, Maier Demoted

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results
1. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki)
2. Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD Latin America Team) +0.055s
3. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.205s
4. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +0.392s
5. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.755s
6. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.955s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings
1. Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) 50 points
2. Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) 30 points
3. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) 30 points

