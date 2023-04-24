Husqvarna Motorcycles Reveals Its Refined Motocross Line-up For 2024

Class-leading FC and TC models enhanced with revised suspension settings and a striking new look.
Delivering the very best in pure motocross performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2024 line-up outperforms its competition. For the new model year, the five proven machines are distinguished by their stunning, Swedish-inspired colour scheme and high-grip seat covers, together with revised suspension settings to further improve the agile handling of each motorcycle. Every model is equipped with the latest technology and electronic advancements, which ensures all riders can race in confidence and to the best of their ability.
Setting a high standard for modern day 2-stroke motocross machines, the TC 125 and TC 250 are progressive in design and expertly assembled with the latest technology. Headlining the innovation and found on both models is the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), which ensures class-leading power, rideability, enhanced reliability and lower running costs. Complete with an electric starter, the TC 125 and TC 250 are the machines of choice for all serious 2-stroke riders.
The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by state-of-the-art DOHC 4-stroke engines that are lightweight, powerful and play a vital role in enhancing the overall handling of each machine. Together with the iconic 450cc motocross model, the FC 450, all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids.
Every machine in the motocross line-up is engineered with one goal in mind – to outperform its competition. Expertly assembled with race-tested components for unrivalled performance and reliability, the FC and TC models are equipped with WP Suspension for superior comfort, handling, and straight-line stability.
The WP XACT 48 mm front forks and WP XACT rear shock feature new settings for improved cornering agility, with customisation and further fine tuning achieved by using the easy access, tool-free adjusters. Continuing to feature ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch and Dunlop tyres, all TC and FC models are premium racing machines capable of competing at the highest level.
- New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive look
- New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration
- New suspension settings for improved cornering agility
- Bodywork designed with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle
- Hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames offer enhanced anti-squat behaviour
- Die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight
- Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability
- FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power
- Quickshifter ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction and Launch Control
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars
- Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories and Apparel accompanies the release of the 2024 motocross machines. For added durability, the Factory Racing Wheels are incredibly strong, with the Factory Racing Triple Clamps offering improved suspension performance and enhanced front wheel feedback.