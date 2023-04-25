European S2 Del Mar Launch Edition – 100 limited edition bikes – goes on sale 27th April.

LiveWire®, the leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, is excited to announce an exclusive colourway for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition in Europe and the UK, which will be limited to 100 bikes across four markets.

For EU & UK LiveWire consumers, reservations for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition will open at 4:00pm. CET on 27th April 2023, and will require a €100 fee. Only 100 examples of the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition models will be made, featuring an exclusive finish and wheel design. The graphics and paint—in a unique Himalaya White finish—are applied by hand using a process that takes five days to complete. The Launch Edition of S2 Del Mar in Europe is planned for this September.

S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition incl. VAT

U.K. – £18,990

France – €20,190

Germany – €19,990

Netherlands – €20,390

S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition reveal dates & venues

LiveWire will host a series of reveal events of the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition at the following locations beginning 26th April in London and concluding on 29th April in Berlin. For further information and to RSVP, please visit livewire.com.

London – 26th April 26 @ The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club

Paris – 27th April @ Roadstar 92

Amsterdam – a 28th April 28 @ H-D Amsterdam

Berlin April – a 29th April @ Deus Ex Machina

S2 Del Mar Launch Edition

Built for agility, and soulful by design, S2 Del Mar is the new mark of performance electric riding, and beyond. With a city range of 110 miles*, and 184 ft-lb of torque, L1 and L2 charging capabilities, over-the-air updates, a 102 mm (4”) TFT LCD dash, and a targeted weight of 195.5 kg, the Del Mar riding experience is instantly familiar as LiveWire and equally an entirely new ride. Complete product specifications will be published in June.

S2 Del Mar performance highlights

195.5 kg weight

184 ft-lb (249.5 Nm) torque

110 mile* city range

75 minutes 20-80% L2 charge time

0-60 mph: 3.1 sec:

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalising on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

For more LiveWire news check out our dedicated page LiveWire News

or head to the official Harley-Davidson UK website livewire.com/en-gb