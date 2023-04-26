Bristol Bike Nights are back from 5th May

Bike Nights return to Fowlers of Bristol from Friday 5th May, providing an opportunity for riders to meet and relax at the end of the week.

Held on the first Friday of each month, from May through to September, entry is free and everyone is welcome, whatever they ride.

Expect an evening of fun with food, music, and for the opening event, the awesome Wheelie Machine!

Bristol Bike Nights are hosted at Fowlers Motorcycles from 5.30-8.30 pm on the first Friday of every month, starting Friday 5th May. There is no need to pre-book, just jump on your bike (or scooter) and ride down.

Fowlers is conveniently located at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR, on the A38 inner ring road and within a 5-minute walk of Temple Meads mainline railway station.

Find out more by calling Fowlers on 0117 977 0466 or visiting www.fowlers.co.uk

