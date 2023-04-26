MotoGP racer, Aleix Espargaró, joins Team Mips and becomes the first MotoGP™ rider to use the Mips® safety system.

Mips, a world leader in helmet-based safety, is proud to announce its newest member to Team Mips: Aleix Espargaró, factory rider for Aprilia Racing in MotoGP™, the premier class of motorcycle racing in the world.

A regular in the MotoGP paddock since 2009, Aleix is an extremely experienced rider with a number of podiums and pole positions on his scorecard.

Aleix Espargaró comments: “I’m very proud to be the first MotoGP rider to use the Mips safety system with my Kabuto helmet. Since I have been using the Mips system, I have not noticed any difference in the comfort of the helmet, but I personally feel safer riding in the MotoGP. As you all know, Mips’ systems have been used in cycling for years, and from now on I also use the Mips system in the premier motorcycle championship in the world and I’m happy to help by sharing my experience. In my opinion, bringing Mips into our sport helps put a needed spotlight on helmet safety.”

For the 2023 season, Aleix will be wearing Kabuto’s F17 Racing Mips helmet – the first MotoGP™ helmet to be equipped with the Mips® safety system in the form of the Mips Integra TX helmet comfort padding. The Mips Integra TX helmet padding is the first solution of its kind from Mips with the patented low friction layer integrated inside the padding itself.

Mips is already widely adopted in other two-wheeled professional sports such as motocross and cycling, both of which many MotoGP riders actively engage with. Entering MotoGP and adding Aleix to Team Mips is a milestone moment for Mips in their quest to raise awareness of helmet safety and their mission to lead the world to safer helmets.

Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips, comments: “By its nature, the MotoGP class pushes everyone and everything involved with it to the limit and that’s part of the reason why it’s known around the world to be the pinnacle of track racing. Having recognition on a global platform of the Mips safety system, and with Aleix as an advocate, is fully in line with our mission of leading the world to safer helmets.”

Photo credit: Kabuto