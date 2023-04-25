Kawasaki UK announces Motorcycle Live Ninja 400 winner

Last year, Kawasaki once again partnered with the annual Motorcycle Live show to give one lucky visitor a chance to win a brand-new Ninja 400.

With the competition closing in February, Kawasaki is pleased to announce Jason Evans as the winner, collecting his new bike from Drayton Croft over the weekend.

The multiple-choice question saw thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts enter for their chance to win the championship-winning Ninja 400, including first registration fee, 12 months road tax, a number plate and insurance worth up to £250, courtesy of Kawasaki Insurance.

The winner was then picked at random from the correct entries, with Jason Evans being the lucky recipient! Having ridden for 32 years, this will be Jason’s first Kawasaki and he is excited to be joining the Ninja fold this summer. “I still can’t quite believe I was so lucky! I’ve been riding since I was 17 and this is going to be my first time owning a Kawasaki myself – although my wife has a Z650 and my dream bike growing up was a Ninja, so I’ve always been a fan.

I remember entering the competition after visiting the show last year, but I’ll be honest, I really didn’t think I would get lucky. So much so, that I still wasn’t completely convinced when Craig Watson, the Sales & Marketing Manager from Kawasaki first told me I was the lucky winner! It’s incredible to win such a stunning bike and it’s a fantastic addition to my garage.

I’m going to be using it throughout the summer for sure. I’ve got a fair bit of riding planned, including a trip to the Isle of Man TT, MotoGP at Silverstone and hopefully some British and World Superbike races too.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“We had an amazing response to our Motorcycle Live competition, and it was fantastic to offer one lucky winner the chance to get their hands on a new Ninja 400. It’s great that Jason has already started making plans on how he will use the bike, and we look forward to hopefully seeing him at an event later in the year!”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk