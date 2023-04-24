WP Suspension Launches Limited Edition ‘Antonio Cairoli’ Motocross Suspension Set

222 exclusive handcrafted pieces now available.

With an incredible nine world titles and 178 victories to his name, Antonio Cairoli is a true legend of the sport. This exclusive XACT PRO COMPONENTS suspension set is the epitome of cutting-edge technology, and is now available in a limited edition set of just 222 units.

The limited edition set comprises a travel case to carry this special edition XACT PRO 8950 Shock absorber and the XACT PRO 7548 Fork that both wear Antonio Cairoli’s signature and feature laser-cut details, while the sleek black finish makes it one of the most high-end suspension kits on the market.

XACT PRO 8950 SHOCK TC222 Limited Edition

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Special and limited edition design with TC222 Signature and laser-made details and all-black features

More safety and more comfort when riding

Less physical strain on the rider

Improved and smoother ride

Fully adjustable compression and rebound damping allow each rider to adjust the strut to themselves and their riding style

More traction and grip of the rear wheel, providing maximum acceleration

Fully adjustable compression and rebound damping allows individual optimisation for each rider and their style of riding

XACT PRO 7548 FORK Limited Edition

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Special and limited design with TC222 Signature and laser-made details and all-black features

and laser-made details and all-black features Improved feedback from the track in every riding situation

Pressurised system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme longevity due to the use of only high-quality materials

All settings can be adjusted externally and flexibly

Specially handcrafted with the highest care

WP TRAVEL CASE

FEATURES

High-quality hard case with protective foam

Includes wheels and handles for easy transport

Watertight, crushproof and dustproof

UK pricing confirmed as £6,322.40 per set and available to order now from any WP AUTHORISED CENTRE.

The SET Number for this Limited Edition of just 222 Units: A460C199X400220

This Limited Edition TC222 set will fit on the following motorcycles:

KTM

250 SX-F Factory Edition 22-23

450 SX-F Factory Edition 22-23

All SX-F/XC-F Fullsize 23-24 (4-stroke)

All SX/XC Fullsize 23-24 (2-stroke)

Husqvarna

FC 250 Rockstar Edition 22-23

FC 450 Rockstar Edition 22-23

All FX Fullsize 23-24 (4-stroke)

All TX Fullsize 23-24 (2-stroke)

GASGAS

MC 250F/450F Factory Edition 23

For more information, head to the WP Suspension website here or visit any WP AUTHORISED CENTRE – locator here.

