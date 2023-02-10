Statement regarding 2023 Motorcycle Racing events in Mondello Park

Due to the on-going insurance issues being encountered by Motorcycling Ireland (MCI), the governing body of Motorcycle Sport in Ireland, Mondello Park regret to announce that they will be unable to run any Motorcycle Racing events at the venue during 2023.

Mondello Park promotes the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship in partnership with the MCI Short Circuit Committee, under permit from and in accordance with the rules set out by MCI. Insurance cover for competitors and officials, along with public liability insurance, is provided by MCI and without that insurance race events cannot take place.

The cancellation of the 2023 Dunlop Masters Championship is a major blow to Irish Motorcycle Racing, Mondello Park and the Masters Championship. The loss of racing is also a set-back to all of the teams and competitors who have invested so much time, effort and money in preparing for the 2023 Masters, particularly as their levels of commitment to the series had grown so strongly following the enormous success of the 2022 season.

Mondello Park will continue to do what it can to assist Motorcycling Ireland in organising a return to racing and if a solution can be found to the insurance issues Mondello Park will facilitate, where possible, a return to racing at the earliest opportunity.

The circuit’s Motorcycle Track Day activities are unaffected by the MCI insurance issues.

