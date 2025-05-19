Surowiak steals the show with Donington Park double

Surowiak sprints to the perfect start to 2025

The 2025 R&G British Talent Cup season sparked into action at Donington Park, with two races to start an enthralling year of action. Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) grabbed everyone’s attention on Saturday, converting pole position to victory in the opening race of the season. It was a stunning display from Surowiak, who crossed the line ahead of Harrison Mackay (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) in an unforgettable start to the season.

As the lights went out to start the season, Surowiak seized the lead, with Frost not waiting long to fight back, overtaking the #75 on the opening lap. Surowiak responded, reclaiming the lead in the early stages as the field settled in for what would become a dramatic 14 laps at Donington Park. Mackay began to make ground, setting an early fastest lap before overtaking his teammate Ethan Sparks (Kovara Projects / RS Racing), who started to lose ground – dropping to P7.

Surowiak put the hammer down at the front as the front three riders began to edge away from Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing) in fourth. The American was fending off Mason Foster (Mortimer Racing), Peter Willis (WM Racing), Jack Dunabie (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and Sparks in an intense fight which would keep the Donington Park crowd on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Mackay was on a charge, eying a move on Lap 5 before finding the gap he needed to move into the lead on Lap 6. Advertisement

The duel intensified, with Frost locked onto their tailpipes in third, patiently waiting for his opportunity to pounce. Frost made his move on Lap 12, briefly snatching second from Mackay before charging into the lead. In the closing stages, the front three continued their fight, lapping inside the 1:39 bracket as they set the stage for a blockbuster finish on Saturday. Mackay held the lead on the penultimate lap, with Sparks closing the gap to the top three, eying a podium on debut.

Ultimately, Surowiak held firm, securing the perfect start to 2025, with Mackay taking second as Frost was left to round out the podium. Sparks took the flag a further 0.309s behind, claiming fourth on his debut in the BTC, while Foster rounded out the top five. Dunabie crossed the line in sixth as Willis, Correa, Clayton Edmunds (Clayton Edmunds Racing), and George Bowes (GB|67 / Edwards Racing) rounded the top 10. Further back, Lewis Mullen (Wilson Racing) scored the final point while his teammate, Samuel Munson (Wilson Racing), would retire, and Charlie Barnes (SENCAT / IN Competition) would not start.

Surowiak completes the double as Sparks shines

Race 2 served up further thrills on Sunday, with Filip Surowiak charging to his second victory of the weekend – completing the double at Donington. The #75 won by 0.084s after an intense fight with Ethan Sparks, who claimed his first British Talent Cup podium after a stunning ride. Meanwhile, Harrison Mackay took third as further storylines continue to emerge from a blockbuster weekend.

Once the lights went out, Jack Dunabie held firm at Turn 1, maintaining the lead as Surowiak got down to work, charging through the field after starting from P5. The #75 attacked at the Melbourne Hairpin, leading the field over the line at the end of the opening lap. The pace was hot at the front, with the field immediately dipping into the 1:39 bracket as Sparks began to look threatening, entering the podium positions.

There was drama in the early stages, with Scott McPhee (SMP Racing) and Ben Jolliffe (Wilson Racing) crashing on Lap 3, ending hopes of a strong finish on Sunday – riders OK. Meanwhile, Sparks began to close the gap to Surowiak, edging closer every lap and soon setting the new lap record in the process as the rookie searched for his first win. Tension built, with a fierce battle behind as Mackay remained in third, defending from Julian Correa, Dunabie, Peter Willis and Ryan Frost.

In the closing stages, Mackay reeled in the race leaders, soon latching onto the rear of Sparks’ machine. Further back, there was drama for Foster, who suffered a crash at Goddards while Correa was forced to retire with a technical issue. At the front, Sparks continued to look for his opportunity, launching his first attack at the end of the penultimate lap. Surowiak responded on the final lap, passing the #62 at McLeans before an intense final corner allowed Surowiak to make it back to wins at Donington Park.

Surowiak grabbed glory by a mere 0.084s over Sparks, who was able to secure his maiden podium in his debut weekend. It was an incredible day for RS Racing, with Mackay completing the podium rostrum, comfortably beating Dunabie and Frost, who rounded out the top five. After a breathtaking battle, Willis took P6 at the flag, finishing ahead of George Bowes and Clayton Edmunds. Daniel Goodman (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) and Jack Burrows (Burows Engineering / RK Racing) took the final spots inside the top 10 as Josh Raymond Jnr (Fibretec Honda by Mlav Racing) and Lewis Mullen suffered late falls.

Next up: Silverstone! Make sure you don't miss a beat as the R&G British Talent Cup returns to action next week. It's a massive weekend for teams and riders as they go head-to-head at the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, with a further 50 points up for grabs as they look to impress!



