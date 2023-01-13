Suzuki GSX-S1000GT top-selling sports tourer in 2022

While everyone’s attention turns to a new year, Suzuki is reflecting on a successful 2022 that saw the GSX-S1000GT end the year as the top-selling sports tourer, despite only going on sale in April.

Final figures for the year saw 781 bikes registered, with the forecast for more than 1,000 units to be sold before the end of March 2023, which would mark 12 months on sale.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, said, “Of course, we’re delighted with the popularity and success of the GSX-S1000GT. It was launched to high praise in the autumn of 2021, and we were seeing a huge number of reservations and orders before the bike had even arrived in dealerships. Despite that, and though it presented challenges, we managed to keep up with demand and we’re on course to top 1,000 sales by the end of its first year on sale, which is a fantastic achievement and something we’re all pleased with and proud of.”

The GSX-S1000GT seamlessly blends sports and touring capabilities, with a flexible, torque-laden inline-four cylinder engine producing 152PS peak power and 106Nm of peak torque, making it equally adept at motorway cruising as it is rev chasing on sportier runs.

That sportier performance is also enhanced by a bi-directional quickshifter and slipper clutch, while five traction control settings can be used to dial in the desired level of interference, depending on the road and riding conditions. The same is also true for three selectable power modes, while cruise control makes long distance touring a doddle.

All of that information, plus smartphone connectivity for calls, messages, and navigation, is displayed via a 6.5”, full-colour TFT screen, with day and night modes.

There’s a twin-spar aluminium frame, superbike-derived swingarm, and fully-adjustable forks from KYB and a rebound and preload adjustable shock, while angular and aggressive bodywork creates a fresh look for faired Suzuki machinery as well as having the benefits of extensive wind tunnel testing.

Available in dealerships now, the best-selling sports tourer can be had for £12,499, while £13,599 gets you the GSX-S1000GT+, which comes complete with two 36-litre panniers as standard.

Or, on a four-year PCP deal, the GSX-S1000GT can be ridden away for £149 per month, with a £2,641.55 deposit.

