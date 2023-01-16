A brace of James Bond bikes to shake & stir you at Silverstone auctions February 18th London Motorbike Show.

2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition 888cc

The next Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle sale includes two bikes with links to James Bond – a 2022 Triumph Tiger and a 2020 Triumph ‘Bond Edition’ 1200 XS Scrambler 130/250. If you are a bike enthusiast who loves the world of secret agent James Bond 007, then attending this sale is a must.

The 2022 Triumph Tiger bike is number 146 of 250 Triumph Tiger 900 ‘Bond Editions’ with only six delivery miles on the clock. It is estimated to sell for £23,000 to £25,000.

It was created to celebrate Triumph’s partnership with the Bond franchise and limited to only 250 bikes worldwide. It featured extensively in the most recent Bond film “No Time To Die”.

The bike is based on the market-leading Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro. This delivery-mileage example comes complete with its original book pack, two keys and optional off-road tyres. It shows only six (6) recorded miles and is UK-registered with a V5C.

Rowan Huntley of Silverstone Auctions, comments:”If this is not a future classic, we don’t know what is.”

2020 Triumph ‘Bond Edition’ 1200 XS Scrambler 130/250

Manufactured to celebrate the release of ‘No Time to Die’ it has a guide price of £20,000 – £25,000 and has just 78 miles and is in ‘as new’ condition.

A one owner Triumph 1200 XS Scrambler – Bond Edition 130/250 – it was manufactured to celebrate the release of ‘No Time to Die’.

Supplied by Bridge Motorcycles, Exeter in September 2020 it comes in the distinctive 007 paint scheme with blacked-out finishes, including black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard, black forks, engine badges with gold accents, black powder-coated swingarm and sprocket cover, plus black anodized grab rail, sump guard and infills.

It has a leather seat with embroidered logo. Bond TFT instrument start-up screen. Supplied with the ‘Bond’ handover pack and Certificate of Authenticity signed by Nick Bloor, CEO of Triumph Motorcycles. A true collector’s item for Triumph and Bond fans alike.

The registration number shown in the images has been retained and ‘BC 70 TVZ’ has now been issued.

More information about these two motorcycles along with over 120 or so other motorcycles that will be coming up for sale with Silverstone Auctions at the MCN London Motorcycle Show Sale on the 18th February can be found on their website www.silverstoneauctions.com. Here you can also find details of how to get a free valuation or submit your bike for sale.

