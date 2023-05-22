Search
Test ride a new Suzuki this bank holiday

Test ride a new Suzuki this bank holiday

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Test ride a new Suzuki this bank holiday

Test Ride A New Suzuki This Bank HolidaySuzuki has announced a bank holiday test ride bonanza, with dealerships nationwide participating in a weekend of activity on 27-29 May, that will see all of the firm’s new models available to test ride.

The all-new GSX-8S will be available, as will the equally new V-Strom 800DE, with both models using Suzuki’s new 776cc parallel twin engine, with it’s 270° crankshaft design and punchy character.

Additionally, the new-for-2023 V-Strom 1050DE and V-Strom 1050 models are also available. Both get a comprehensive suite of electronics, including a six-axis IMU.

Other models in the Suzuki range will also be available to test ride, including the legendary Hayabusa, GSX-S1000GT – last year’s best-selling sports tourer – the GSX-S1000, SV650 and SV650X, and the Burgman 400 maxi scooter.

Test rides run from 27-29 May. Customers can find their nearest dealer at bikes.suzuki.co.uk/dealers.Test Ride A New Suzuki This Bank Holiday

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Frank Duggan - 0