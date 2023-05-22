Search
Toprak Razgatlioglu to compete for BMW Motorrad Motorsport in WorldSBK from 2024

Toprak Razgatlioglu to compete for BMW Motorrad Motorsport in WorldSBK from 2024

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Toprak Razgatlioglu To Compete For Bmw Motorrad Motorsport In Worldsbk From 2024The BMW Motorrad Motorsport family in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) will have a new member from next season. From 2024, Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) will join the BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK factory squad. The 2021 World Champion will compete on the BMW M 1000 RR of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team in the coming year. The other rider-team allocations will be announced at a later date.

26-year old Razgatlioglu, has been competing in WorldSBK since 2018. Already in his debut season he has celebrated his first podium finishes. In the 168 WorldSBK races the Turkish rider has contested in his successful career so far, he has notched up 33 wins and a total of 93 podiums. In the 2021 season he celebrated his greatest success to date when he was crowned Superbike World Champion.

“Welcome to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family, Toprak Razgatlioglu,” said Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. “We are delighted to welcome him to our WorldSBK factory squad from next season on. I am very proud that Toprak has opted to join BMW Motorrad. This is a forward-looking step for our project and a strong commitment of BMW Motorrad Motorsport in World Superbike.”

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “Toprak is undoubtedly one of the best riders in the field at the moment, which he proved by winning the 2021 World Championship title. He’s not just a fast motorcycle racer, he’s also a great personality off the track. We are convinced that Toprak will settle into the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family very quickly. We are looking forward to our collaboration and to our future together.”

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk

