THE 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS RANGE IS READY TO TAKE ON ANY CHALLENGE

Often referred to as the ‘Olympics of Motorcycling’ the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) is the biggest competition on the calendar, with the 2024 KTM SIX DAYS model range flying its flag.

The 2024 KTM SIX DAYS models tear out of the pitlane sporting the Argentinian flag for only the second time in the collaboration’s long history. Hundreds of riders and thousands of fans will descend into the wine-making Cuyo region in November 2023, ready to experience six days of flat-out, thrilling racing.

As with the ISDE, the 2024 KTM SIX DAYS range is created to offer riders the ultimate Enduro experience. Benefitting from an almost 95% new chassis, the KTM EXC SIX DAYS range sets itself further apart with an extended list of top-of-the-line components, all specially designed and built for the rigors of the International Six Days Enduro.

Along with an all-new high-gloss orange powder-coated frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, unique SIX DAYS Argentina graphics, and industry-leading technology, the 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range also features the following additional parts list:

Orange frame protectors

SIX DAYS specific seat offering extra grip

Handlebar with specific SIX DAYS bend

Anthracite coated silencer with SIX DAYS logo

GIANT high-strength rims with SIX DAYS logo

Orange-anodised CNC machined triple clamps

Orange front axle puller

Semi-floating front brake disc

Solid rear brake disc

Rear brake safety wire

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange chain guide

Composite skid plate

Map-select switch

Radiator fan

Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres

The 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up once again boasts a spread of models, with the KTM 250 EXC SIX DAYS and KTM 300 EXC SIX DAYS taking charge in the 2-stroke stables.

On the 4-stroke side of the pitlane, the ever-present KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS and KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS taking top position.

The KTM EXC SIX DAYS range is part of a lineage in a long-standing tradition that now dates back almost twenty years. With over three decades of racing experience and more than 126 World Enduro titles in the trophy cabinet – many of those accrued racing the ISDE – the 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range is set to continue that trend.

For racers looking for the ultimate challenge, KTM once again offers riders the opportunity to experience the full FACTORY RACING experience, aboard a new generation 2024 SIX DAYS machine, with an all-inclusive rental and service package.

The all-new 2024 KTM EXC SIX DAYS range will be available at authorised KTM dealers in the UK from June onwards.

UK model pricing*:

KTM 250 EXC SIX DAYS – £10,549.00

KTM 300 EXC SIX DAYS – £10,749.00

KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS – £11,049.00

KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS – £11,249.00

KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS – £11,549.00

KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS – £11,749.00

*Prices include VAT, delivery to dealer and PDI.

