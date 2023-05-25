Weise Hydra Jacket and Jeans

In today’s world of ever-changing weather conditions, staying comfortable on the road has become a bit of a challenge. Which is why Weise have created the Hydra Jacket and Jeans range, designed to help you tackle every kind of riding conditions in style.

To begin with, both the jacket and the jean have quite a minimalist design and the only patterns that exist are there for a purpose and to add to the practicality of the gear. No matter whether you have a supersport, café racer or adventure motorbike, the Hydra pair would go well with all of them.

The thick full-grain leather speaks for itself and the waterproof liner is right up there as well. The harsh winters can be a real bummer for seasoned riders but the accompanying gilet makes for a great insulating layer underneath the jacket. Maneuverability is another area where the Hydra jacket and the jean excel. The stretch panels are located strategically and are ready to provide additional support whenever necessary.

The thought of thick full-grain leather and the gilet may have built an image of a winter exclusive gear but worry not the gillet is removable, also there are ample vent panels and the leather too is perforated in multiple areas for better ventilation

The jacket and jeans are also designed with CE-approved armor in key impact areas to provide maximum protection in the event of a crash. All the critical areas including shoulder, elbow, back, knee and hip are protected by removable and certified armour that add to safety as well as versatility. The reflective piping and the logo might seem like a mundane touch but they are great secondary protection in darker conditions.

For those of you who love a snug fitting, you will absolutely love the Hydra gear. Since both the jacket and jeans are made to go together, there is a connecting zip at the bottom stretch panel provides a convenient and secure way of connecting both together. Overall, the gear is designed to provide riders with a comfortable and enjoyable ride, no matter the conditions.

Weise are a UK-based company that has been producing top-quality motorcycle gear for over 30 years. Their Hydra Gear line is a stylish and practical choice for riders who demand the best in protection, comfort, and performance.

Summary

Whether you’re a novice or seasoned rider, the Weise Hydra Jacket and Jeans help you look good and feel great on the road, no matter the conditions. Here’s what you get with this offer:

• Flexible and breathable fabrics

• A waterproof, wind proof and breathable construction

• An adjustable waistband and cuffs

• Mesh lining to wick away moisture

• 3M reflective logos

• Classy PU leather panels



My Conclusion

The Weise Hydra Jacket and Jeans are the ideal clothing choice for riders looking for a stylish, comfortable and practical way to tackle the elements. From the high-spec fabrics, to the aesthetically pleasing design, Weise’s Hydra collection will help you upgrade your ride in no time.