Trio of Brands Given The R&G Treatment

R&G is thrilled to expand its range of crash protection and styling accessories even further with the addition of new lines for some of the latest machines on the market, including the all-new Kawasaki Z900 (alongside 2025 model year Z900RS and Z900RS Cafe), BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR and Honda GB350S.

Having been the leading name in motorcycle crash protection for over 25 years, R&G has continuously expanded its product range to ensure it can protect the latest bikes as they hit the market. The Hampshire-based brand is pleased to confirm today the addition of several new motorcycles, giving even more riders peace of mind that their pride and joy is protected in the event of a drop or fall.

The exciting new 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is a big upgrade on the incredibly popular model, and riders will now be able to protect theirs with R&G’s stylish new APEX Fork Protectors, Aero Crash Protectors, PRO Radiator Guard, Engine Case Covers and Bar End Sliders, as well as enhance the aesthetics with its popular Tail Tidy. R&G has also expanded its range to ensure it now fits the 2025 Z900RS and Z900RS Cafe.

As the official crash protection supplier to the BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup, R&G’s products have been put to the ultimate test in this thrilling series and road riders of the 2025 model year machine (alongside the XR version) can be protected with a host of products, including APEX Fork Protectors, PRO Engine Case Covers, Adventure Bars and more.

For retro fans, the stylish Honda GB350S, learner-friendly roadster has also been given the R&G treatment, with Classic Crash Protectors, Tail Tidy, Eazi-Grip Tank Grips and more designed to protect the bike while keeping with the retro aesthetics.

Products for each model, alongside hundreds of other machines, are available to order from R&G now at https://www.rg-racing.com/. You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.